Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Arsenal will be hoping for a change in fortunes when they travel north to face Newcastle United on Sunday. How many changes will Mikel Arteta be making to his side for this game?
The Gunners had a dysmal outing in midweek, as they lost 2-1 to Villarreal in the Europa League. This result put them in a delicate position ahead of next week’s second leg. To preserve players for that critical match, we can expect to see some changes this weekend.
Arsenal at Newcastle FYIs
Kickoff: Sun May 2, St. James Park, 2pm
Arsenal Team News: go here
Newcastle +260, Arsenal +100, Draw +250
TV, Stream: NBCSN, NBCSports.com
Newcastle away will provide an opportunity for some of the fringe players to get a chance. The North Londoners are out of the race for European spots, but getting a win would certainly be a nice boost of confidence.
They will line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation. One player who will definitely keep his place is goalkeeper Bernd Leno. In defence, we can expect to see at least a couple of changes, as Arteta aims to balance player workload.
Hector Bellerin and Cedric will come in as the full backs in place of Calum Chambers and Granit Xhaka. Rob Holding will keep his place in the centre of defence, but he’ll have a new partner for this game in Gabriel.
With Dani Ceballos suspended for the second leg against Villarreal, Arteta will certainly start the midfielder in this game. But there will be one change to central midfield with Thomas Partey dropping to the bench. Mohamed Elneny will come in for the Ghanaian.
There will be further shuffling ahead of the central duo. Both Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka will be expected to rest here. Martin Odegaard will retain his place and there could be an opportunity given to Reiss Nelson. And on the left wing, it will be the experience of Willian chosen over Nicolas Pepe, in order to protect the Ivorian for the midweek game.
Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah will be the ones in contention to start upfront for Arsenal. Arteta would probably play the Englishman given how the Brazilian youngster is more likely to be involved against Villarreal.
Newcastle United are in a good run of form themselves and they will make it really hard for the Gunners to get a win. If the North Londoners can return with a positive result here, Arteta will definitely be happy about it.
Predicted Arsenal Staring XI Against Newcastle United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Mohamed Elneny, Dani Ceballos, Reiss Nelson, Martin Odegaard, Willian, Eddie NketiahPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind