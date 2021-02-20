Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Arsenal will be back in league play as they take on Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League. We look at what changes Mikel Arteta might make to his team for this game.
The Gunners could not get a win on Thursday against Benfica, but they did obtain a very important away goal in the draw. As they welcome City to the Emirates, they will be aware of the danger the visitors possess.
Team News: Arsenal Manchester City
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City
They certainly did have a positive result last week as they produced a good attacking display and were able to beat Leeds United. Bernd Leno will start in goal as the North Londoners will be in a 4-2-3-1 formation. There are likely to be a couple of changes in defence as both Cedric and David Luiz will drop to the bench.
Rob Holding will come in place of Luiz and partner Gabriel in the centre of defence. Kieran Tierney will return to his place as the left back with Hector Bellerin stationed on the right.
Since Thomas Partey is unavailable for this game, it will once again be Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka in central midfield. They will find it really difficult to deal with the quality present in the City midfield. If they are able to prevent them from doing too much damage, a win becomes possible.
Ahead of them, there will be some reworking in the midfield to combat the threat that the visitors possess. Martin Odegaard will be on the bench with captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing on the left wing. Bukayo Saka will be on the right and look to continue his great form. Emile Smith-Rowe will be central in a role that he has excelled in recently.
With the Gabonese forward playing on the wing, Arsenal can bring in Alexandre Lacazette into the team. This will add an extra element that City will have to deal with. It will also give the Gunners some more firepower going forward and that can potentially propel them towards a win.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette
Comments
Not lacazet put Odergard
Would start ryan,cedric,luiz,,pablo mari,,tieney,xhaka,,cebalos,,saka,ordegard,,lacazette,,abemyang, then remove ordegard for smith,only
Mari, and Pepe Nicholas should also start Arsenal match against man city Please Arteta