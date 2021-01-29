Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Arsenal will look to continue their good form in the Premier League as they take on Manchester United on Saturday. Will manager Mikel Arteta be looking to make some changes to his team after the win over Southampton? Let’s take a look.
The Gunners got another positive result in the league as they came from a goal down to beat the Saints 3-1. Now they will have an even tougher game on their hands, when United come to the Emirates this weekend.
Manchester United at Arsenal FC FYIs
Kickoff: Sat Jan 30, 5:30pm, Emirates Stadium, London
Team News for Both Sides: go here
Starting XI Predictions: United Arsenal
Premier League Form Guide: United LWDWW Arsenal WWDWW
Table Position: United 2nd, 40 pts Arsenal 9th, 30 pts
Referee: Michael Oliver VAR: Paul Tierney
TV: Sky Sports (UK)
There are a few interesting decisions to be made by the boss here given the availability and unavailability of certain players. One thing that will not change is the formation, which will continue to be 4-2-3-1. Bernd Leno will keep his place in goal and there may be one or two changes in the rest of the defence.
Gabriel is likely to come in for David Luiz in the centre of defence and he will be paired up with Rob Holding. Hector Bellerin will continue as the right back and there is a strong chance that Kieran Tierney comes back into the team. Cedric, who played as the left back against Southampton, did well but will drop down to the bench here.
It will once again be the duo of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka in the centre of midfield. The role that the former will have is crucial as he is someone who is capable of breaking down the United defence. The duo complement each other well, and their skills will be needed to get the three points on Saturday.
We do not know if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be back for this match so we should be seeing the same trio as we did on Tuesday. Emile Smith-Rowe will be in the middle and will be flanked by Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka.
Alexandre Lacazette who has been in brilliant form, will lead the attack and the Frenchman has done that beautifully in recent weeks. He will act as the fulcrum of the Arsenal attack and look to create opportunities and convert them. United will want to get back to winning ways after their midweek defeat so it will be a challenge to beat them.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Manchester United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre LacazettePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Gunners second to none; they beat manu 3-1. Arsenal forever!!!