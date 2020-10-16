Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

October 15, 2020 By 23 Comments
Share

Arsenal have started the Premier League season on a bright note and will look to continue that fine form at the Etihad on Saturday when they take on Manchester City. Here is how they could line-up. The Gunners are in fourth place in the League standings after their victory over Sheffield United.

It was a tough game but goals from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka were enough to get the three points. Now, they will be focusing on their trip to Manchester.

Manchester City starting XI prediction: go here

In goal, Bernd Leno will continue to keep his place. The North Londoners lined up in a 4-3-3 last time around and they could very well go with the same setup. As for the full backs, it will likely be Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney although the Scot is a doubt following a positive COVID test. The former was instrumental in getting the win over Sheffield as he contributed with two assists.

As for the centre backs, it will be a continuation of David Luiz and Gabriel. The summer recruit has been in great form since making his debut. Both of the defenders were crucial in helping the Emirates club to a win with their command in the air and on the ball.

It is very likely that Mikel Arteta will persist with the same duo.

In the midfield, we could see a big change with the introduction of Thomas Partey, the blockbuster summer transfer window deadline day arrival. The Ghanaian was away from the club on international duty, so only recently did he have his first training session. Despite this situation, there’s still a chance he makes his debut against City and that would add some real quality to the midfield.

Alongside him would likely be a returning Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos.

Up front, Nicolas Pepe’s performance against Sheffield made a strong case for him to be starting over Willian. He should be given the nod and is likely to be partnered by Alexandre Lacazette and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese forward will be looked upon to showcase his goal scoring abilities once again. It is always difficult playing a team as good as Manchester City, but Arsenal have enough quality in their playing eleven to get the job done.

Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-3-3):

Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Powered by
Filed Under: Arsenal, Football/Soccer

Comments

  1. Atom Atomicity says
    October 15, 2020 at 11:52 PM

    That’s the best formation 4 3 3, I like it.

  2. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 12:17 AM

    I think that’s the best formation for Arsenal hs afamily

  3. officialpee says
    October 16, 2020 at 12:20 AM

    that is the best line up ever

  4. Jared Makambi says
    October 16, 2020 at 12:22 AM

    Good … hope Willian , Saka and Ozil will be super subs!!1

  5. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 12:40 AM

    Nice formation buh lacazette is still an issue upfront, he doesn’t know how to score again. U can see ao he lose goals against Liverpool n cost us bad. Aubameyang should be used upfront n willians play right wing
    I hope martinelli comes back soon

  6. IGNATIUS ABBA says
    October 16, 2020 at 12:49 AM

    WITH THIS LINE UP WITH CAN BEAT CITY

  7. ubong says
    October 16, 2020 at 1:06 AM

    That’s the best but my problem is on Lacasette.

  8. Bruno says
    October 16, 2020 at 1:28 AM

    Saka shud start ahead of Laca and Auba goes to central attack. Elneny is ahead of Xaka at the moment in terms of form so shud be given a start

  9. Isaac says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:06 AM

    why didn’t Mike play willian, aubameyang pepe up front

  10. Emmanuel luka says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:06 AM

    Beautiful!!! Best line up ever. Pray for good out come. Go Gunners!!…

  11. isaac says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:10 AM

    if Tierney is not playing he should use maitland to play there instead of kolasinac

  12. Ozzie says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:10 AM

    this line up can win against any team in the EPL with Willian on the bench coming in the second half

  13. Joseph borgez says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:13 AM

    Ithink it is very strong it can destroy man city but ithink tiearny is steal in isorletion

  14. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:13 AM

    that’s very good lineup for arsenal

  15. Edwin Oduor says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:14 AM

    I think it is agood one but please give Ozil even if it si last 15 minutes

  16. Dovman says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:43 AM

    gud line up but let pray 4 laca to regain his scoring form

  17. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 2:58 AM

    Love

  18. Evans Obende says
    October 16, 2020 at 3:08 AM

    That’s the best line up bikayo willian super subs

  19. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 3:39 AM

    SAKA SHOULD START

  20. benson gitonga says
    October 16, 2020 at 3:40 AM

    Saka should start then willian and nkeitah super sub

  21. Martinez says
    October 16, 2020 at 4:41 AM

    Willian,Auba & Pepe play upfront.

  22. Anonymous says
    October 16, 2020 at 5:33 AM

    Agood lineup but aub should play central strike.

  23. BIGZARA says
    October 16, 2020 at 5:49 AM

    Best ever line up. BUT try OZIL pls!

Speak Your Mind

en_USEnglish
en_USEnglish