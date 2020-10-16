Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester City

Arsenal have started the Premier League season on a bright note and will look to continue that fine form at the Etihad on Saturday when they take on Manchester City. Here is how they could line-up. The Gunners are in fourth place in the League standings after their victory over Sheffield United.
It was a tough game but goals from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka were enough to get the three points. Now, they will be focusing on their trip to Manchester.
In goal, Bernd Leno will continue to keep his place. The North Londoners lined up in a 4-3-3 last time around and they could very well go with the same setup. As for the full backs, it will likely be Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney although the Scot is a doubt following a positive COVID test. The former was instrumental in getting the win over Sheffield as he contributed with two assists.
As for the centre backs, it will be a continuation of David Luiz and Gabriel. The summer recruit has been in great form since making his debut. Both of the defenders were crucial in helping the Emirates club to a win with their command in the air and on the ball.
It is very likely that Mikel Arteta will persist with the same duo.
In the midfield, we could see a big change with the introduction of Thomas Partey, the blockbuster summer transfer window deadline day arrival. The Ghanaian was away from the club on international duty, so only recently did he have his first training session. Despite this situation, there’s still a chance he makes his debut against City and that would add some real quality to the midfield.
Alongside him would likely be a returning Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos.
Up front, Nicolas Pepe’s performance against Sheffield made a strong case for him to be starting over Willian. He should be given the nod and is likely to be partnered by Alexandre Lacazette and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Gabonese forward will be looked upon to showcase his goal scoring abilities once again. It is always difficult playing a team as good as Manchester City, but Arsenal have enough quality in their playing eleven to get the job done.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Manchester City (4-3-3):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Comments
That’s the best formation 4 3 3, I like it.
I think that’s the best formation for Arsenal hs afamily
that is the best line up ever
Good … hope Willian , Saka and Ozil will be super subs!!1
Nice formation buh lacazette is still an issue upfront, he doesn’t know how to score again. U can see ao he lose goals against Liverpool n cost us bad. Aubameyang should be used upfront n willians play right wing
I hope martinelli comes back soon
WITH THIS LINE UP WITH CAN BEAT CITY
That’s the best but my problem is on Lacasette.
Saka shud start ahead of Laca and Auba goes to central attack. Elneny is ahead of Xaka at the moment in terms of form so shud be given a start
why didn’t Mike play willian, aubameyang pepe up front
Beautiful!!! Best line up ever. Pray for good out come. Go Gunners!!…
if Tierney is not playing he should use maitland to play there instead of kolasinac
this line up can win against any team in the EPL with Willian on the bench coming in the second half
Ithink it is very strong it can destroy man city but ithink tiearny is steal in isorletion
that’s very good lineup for arsenal
I think it is agood one but please give Ozil even if it si last 15 minutes
gud line up but let pray 4 laca to regain his scoring form
Love
That’s the best line up bikayo willian super subs
SAKA SHOULD START
Saka should start then willian and nkeitah super sub
Willian,Auba & Pepe play upfront.
Agood lineup but aub should play central strike.
Best ever line up. BUT try OZIL pls!