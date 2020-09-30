Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC (Carabao Cup)

Arsenal will be back at Anfield on Thursday to take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup. In light of the team news we’re now aware of, what changes will they make?
The Emirates club started the weekend Premier League game on a bright note, but their rivals’ quality on the ball ultimately came through as they won 3-1. An opening goal from Alexandre Lacazette was cancelled out by some incisive football from the Merseyside team.
How will the North Londoners line-up this time around?
A few of the first team members may be given a rest such as goalkeeper Bernd Leno. New signing Alex Runarsson should make his debut. For the 3-4-3 formation that we will see, David Luiz should retain his place from Monday.
Alongside him will likely be new boys William Saliba and Gabriel. The latter was rested for the Premier League game but should be back in action.
Coming to the wingbacks, Hector Bellerin will be rested, and his place will be taken by Cedric. Ainsley Maitland-Niles who started on Monday will also not be a part of the team for Thursday. In his place, it will be another talented youngster Bukayo Saka.
In midfield Mohamed Elneny will retain his place. Partnering him will be Joe Willock, who has impressed in the limited game time that he’s received this season. Both Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos would be saved for the league game on Sunday vs Sheffield United.
Upfront, the trio that faced Leicester City will probably be getting the nod. On the left wing, Reiss Nelson will be looking to impress his manager, and get more action down the line. Nicolas Pepe and Eddie Nketiah will take up the other two spots.
The latter has been in great form this season having already scored two goals.
There will be a lot of changes to the team that lost at Anfield on Monday. Arsenal will still be able to send out a strong team though and fans will be hoping that they can bounce back from that one. The Carabao Cup presents an opportunity to win silverware, and this is quite possibly going to be the biggest challenge they will face in the entire tournament, right here in the fourth round.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup vs Liverpool (Carabao Cup) 3-4-3:
Runarsson, William Saliba, David Luiz, Gabriel, Cedric Soares, Bukayo Saka, Mohamed Elneny, Joe Willock, Nicolas Pepe, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah
