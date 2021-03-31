Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Saturday as they take on defending champions Liverpool at the Emirates stadium. Given what we know of the team news, let’s take a look at what kind of team manager Mikel Arteta will be putting out on the pitch.
Heading into the international break, the Gunners got a crucial point against West Ham United. The way that the North Londoners fought back in order to claim that point, last time around, was very encouraging for Arteta. If they can duplicate that effort this weekend, then a win becomes a real possibility.
Arteta will have his team in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. As for the centre back pairing, it will be David Luiz and Pablo Mari. Hector Bellerin will come into the team in place of Calum Chambers.
Kieran Tierney will be starting as the other full back. Apart from that one switch, don’t expect too many changes to the defence.
In midfield, despite taking part in international duty with their respective countries, both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will be starting in this game.
If they can keep the Reds attack quiet, it gives the hosts a better chance of winning. Ahead of the midfield duo is where we could see some additional changes.
Martin Odegaard will start as the central attacking midfielder, a position that he has made his own now. Nicolas Pepe will be starting on the right wing and on the other flank, it will be Emile Smith-Rowe.
These three will have to be at their best in order to trouble the opposition defence.
Up top, it will be Alexandre Lacazette who will be leading the line for Arsenal. He has been playing well this season and his performance against West Ham was a welcome return to form.
It will not be easy to get a win, but it is certainly possible. This is the last stretch of the league season and the Gunners will need to finish it strongly.
Arsenal Predicted Starting XI Against Liverpool (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette
