Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Leeds United

Arsenal are back in action on Sunday as they get ready to host Leeds United in the Premier League. Looking at the team news for this game, what changes can we expect to the squad?
The Gunners have had a disappointing last couple of games as they lost to both Wolves and Aston Villa. They will be facing another tough opponent as Marcelo Bielsa’s men come to the Emirates. A win would get them back on the right track.
The North Londoners have lost some ground in the fight to reach the European qualificatio slots in the league table. Getting a win as soon as possible and putting a stop to this losing streak will be top of the players’ minds come Sunday.
We can expect the Gunners to line up in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation, but Mikel Arteta could have some tricks up his sleeve. Bernd Leno will start in goal as he is now back from his suspension. In defence, Hector Bellerin will start as the right back and Cedric will be on the left. As for the centre, though David Luiz is available, it is likely to be Rob Holding and Gabriel.
There is a doubt over the fitness of Thomas Partey, and it is likely he won’t be playing against Leeds. This opens the door for Dani Ceballos to come back into the team.
The Spaniard and Granit Xhaka have proven to be a great duo recently, and they’ll have another chance to do that here.
Ahead of them, it could well be a first start for new boy Martin Odegaard. This will also allow the Gunners to give Emile Smith-Rowe a rest. On the wings, it will be Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka. Both of them have been in tremendous form and will play a big part in the home team getting anything from this match.
Arsenal and Arteta have a decision to make with regards to the striker. They can go with either Alexandre Lacazette or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Considering the pace, the Gunners would like to go with the Gabonese forward. The captain will be hoping to get back on the scoresheet and show why he is so highly rated.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Leeds United (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
