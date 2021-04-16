Arsenal Predicted Starting XI vs Fulham FC

Arsenal will look for another win as they return to Premier League action for a London derby against Fulham FC on Sunday. Given the latest team news updates, how many changes will manager Mikel Arteta be making to his playing eleven?
The North London club thrashed Slavia Prague 4-0 on Thursday to make it into the Europa League semifinals. It was a dominant performance as Alexandre Lacazette grabbed a brace to add to goals from Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka.
So while the Gunners have a morale boost right now, Fulham find themselves in the relegation zone and are fighting for their survival. This makes the weekend game that much harder for the hosts.
In terms of the Gunners lineup, we will once again see the continuation of the 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal.
There will be a couple of changes to the defence with Hector Bellerin and Gabriel coming into the team.
The Spaniard will play as the right back and it will once again be converted midfielder Granit Xhaka as the left back. Gabriel will slot in at centre back and will be alongside Rob Holding. The defence has done well in the last two games but they will have to be alert to snuff out any danger in this one.
With Xhaka playing in defence, it will be Thomas Partey holding down the fort in central midfield. He will be partnered by Mohamed Elneny giving Dani Ceballos a rest. The Ghanaian has come into his own in the last few games and will look to be at his best again.
Following his impressive performance during the week, Nicolas Pepe will get another start, but this time on the right flank. Bukayo Saka will move into the central role with Emile Smith-Rowe starting on the bench for this one.
Gabriel Martinelli will play on the left wing and will look to add to his goal against Sheffield United.
Alexandre Lacazette will continue to lead the line for Arsenal given that captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ill. Having scored a brace in midweek, the Frenchman will be tasked with finishing any chances that the team creates.
It will be a challenging game against Fulham, but the three points should remain at the Emirates.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Fulham FC (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre LacazettePowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind