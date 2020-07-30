Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Chelsea (FA Cup Final)

Arsenal will be playing their final match of the 19/20 season as they take on Premier League rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup final. The Gunners need a win at Wembley to qualify for the Europa League. They finished the Premier League season in eighth place which isn’t good enough to secure an entry into European football.
Getting over the line against Chelsea will not be easy, given the form that they are in. With players such as Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount in fine form, it will be interesting to see how the North London club line-up.
Despite using the 4-2-3-1 formation against Watford, we should be seeing the return of the 3-4-3 here. In goal, Emiliano Martinez will look to continue his impressive run. The 3-man defense will need some tweaks due to Shkodran Mustafi’s injury. Rob Holding is likely to take his place and will pair up with former Chelsea player David Luiz and summer window addition Kieran Tierney.
Ahead of them, Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka will take up their places on either side on the wing and the duo will be looking to cause some havoc in the Chelsea defense.
Lucas Torreira who recently returned from injury has not looked as sharp as he was earlier. This would result in a start for Mikel Arteta’s trusted pair of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka. These two will be tasked with shielding the defence and help build the attack.
Up front, we will have Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left wing as he looks to continue his goal scoring form. The rest of the attack will be made up of Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe. There won’t be any major surprises in the team selection especially in the attack.
This front three gives the Gunners the strongest chance of breaking down Chelsea. It will be a tough game against Frank Lampard’s men but Arsenal fans around the world will be hoping that the club can end the season on a positive note.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup (FA Cup Final vs Chelsea) 3-4-3:
Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind