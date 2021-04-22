Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Everton

Arsenal will look to stay in the hunt for Europa League places when they take on Everton at the Emirates on Friday. After failing to get a win against Fulham, what changes will Mikel Arteta be making for this game? (For the team news go here)
It was a disappointing London derby as the Gunners could only get a point after a late equaliser from Eddie Nketiah. They will have to do much better to get the three points when they face-off against the Toffees, who sit three points ahead of the North Londoners with a game in hand.
The hosts failed to convert their chances on Sunday and that was a major reason for the disappointing draw against the Cottagers. On Friday, there will be a different sort of challenge as the visitors boast a dangerous attack
The formation of choice will continue to be the 4-2-3-1 as it has become a trademark of Arteta by now. The first change to the playing eleven will be the return of Bernd Leno who will replace Mat Ryan. Due to the quality of opposition, there aren’t likely to be any changes made to the defence.
Having Granit Xhaka as the left back offers the team more stability. And on the other flank, it will be the Spaniard Hector Bellerin.
Rob Holding and Gabriel will once again be the centre backs.
Thomas Partey didn’t start on Sunday, but will surely be present from kick-off to deal with the threat of players such as James Rodriguez and Richarlison. This would see Mohamed Elneny drop to the bench as Dani Ceballos will keep his place.
One player who will be coming back into the eleven is Nicolas Pepe. He will be starting on the left wing with Bukayo Saka on the right. With Emile Smith-Rowe playing through the middle, it gives the Gunners a lot of offensive firepower. If these three combine well, it could spell danger for Everton.
Despite getting a goal in the last game, Eddie Nketiah will be on the bench. Arsenal will have Gabriel Martinelli play as the centre forward instead. With the captain out ill and Alexandre Lacazette injured, it opens the door for the Brazilian to make his mark.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Everton (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel MartinelliPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
We are gona finish them gud selection