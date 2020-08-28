Arsenal Starting XI Prediction for the 2020 Community Shield

At his Community Shield virtual news conference yesterday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked a question about his side finishing the just recently completed season on a high note. Now it’s about trying to carry that positive momentum into next season, and that starts by winning a match with importance that is highly debatable.
“You’re right, I think it gave us a big platform of confidence and belief that we could challenge and play against the top teams at that level as well, and beat them,” Arteta responded to the reporter.
“And you know, always finding a way to win a game, after we did it with Man City and we did it with Chelsea, but I agree that that moment probably was a moment where the team clicked a little bit and went into more of a belief mode.”
Community Shield FYIs
Kickoff: Saturday, August 29, 11:30am ET Wembley Stadium, London
Odds: Liverpool -148, Arsenal +375, Draw into shootout +310
Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction 5-2-3
Eddie Nketiah
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Willian
Granit Xhaka Joe Willock
Bakayoko Saka Kieran Tierney David Luiz William Saliba Cedric
Bernd Leno
Tomorrow could see William Saliba and Willian play in an Arsenal shirt for the first time. We’re also thinking Arteta will lineup three centre backs and then two wing backs that will be pushing forward.
It’s not the strongest side possible, but it does have a lot of first team players involved.
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Arsenal 0
The Reds will come into this one with more rest and eager to try and duplicate the dominant form they displayed last season. While the Gunners finished strong, the Reds took care of business early in the season, and then kind of just coasted a little to the finish line. We’ll just have to see who’s really more interested.
