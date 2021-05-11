Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea

Following a dominant victory at the weekend over West Bromwich Albion, Arsenal will be making the trip across London to face Chelsea. With the visitors trying to somehow qualify for Europe next season, what team will Mikel Arteta select?
After the bitter disappointment of a Europa League exit, getting the three points would have bettered the mood around the Emirates. There was a lot to admire about the way the Gunners played on Sunday as they took their chances and made the Baggies pay.
They take on a team that is looking formidable at the moment as Thomas Tuchel has just taken the Blues to the FA Cup and Champions League finals.
Beating Manchester City on Saturday just goes to show how big a threat they are.
Chelsea vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 8:15 PM GMT, 12 May Sunday
Starting XI Prediction: Chelsea Arsenal
Form Guide Premier League: Chelsea (WDWWW) Arsenal (WDLWW)
The visitors will continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. One change can be expected in defence as Kieran Tierney comes in as the left back with Calum Chambers continuing on the right. Rob Holding and Gabriel will keep their spots as centre backs and the duo will have a real task on their hands keeping the Chelsea attack quiet.
Thomas Partey is expected to be back in the starting eleven given the importance of the fixture. Along with him, will be Mohamed Elneny. Both of them will have to protect the defence against the hosts’ marauding midfielders.
Bukayo Saya will be back in attack after playing as a full back in the last game. The Englishman will be on the right wing with Nicolas Pepe on the left. Emile Smith-Rowe limped off on Sunday, so the central attacking role could be given to Martin Odegaard.
Another change will be made in the striking department as Gabriel Martinelli makes way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Arsenal need to get maximum points from their remaining three games to stand any chance of getting into Europe for next season.
Chelsea have almost secured their Champions League status for 2021/22 and will be playing with a lot more freedom. Based on form, the Blues as the favourites, but when it comes to a local derby such as this, anything can happen.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Chelsea (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
