Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Chelsea

Arsenal host their London rivals Chelsea in their Boxing Day Premier League fixture. What squad rotation changes can we expect from manager Mikel Arteta?
The Gunners come into this game on the back of a disappointing run of form especially domestically. To make matters even worse, they just got knocked out of the EFL cup by defending champions Manchester City in midweek. So, they will be looking at this London derby as an opportunity for redemption.
Boxing Day London Derby FYIs
Kick off: 5:30pm GMT, Sat Dec 26, Emirates Stadium
TV (US)/Online: NBC/NBCSports.com
Odds: Arsenal win +280 Draw +260 Chelsea win -110
There are two major fitness concerns that the North Londoners will have to deal with. Both Gabriel Martinelli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are doubts for this game as they still have minor injury concerns.
One bit of good news is that Granit Xhaka has finished serving his suspension.
It is likely that Arteta will go with the 3-4-3 formation here so as to give his defence more protection against the Chelsea attackers. Bernd Leno will return to take his place in goal. The three centre backs that will take to the field are Rob Holding, Gabriel and Kieran Tierney. The Scot has an important role to play in how the Emirates club build their attacks.
The players starting at wing backs will be familiar choices. Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka will likely line-up on opposite flanks. For the Gunners to have a chance of breaking their opponents down, the wing backs are crucial.
Having Xhaka back means that he will slot straight back into the first team.
He will be partnered with either Dani Ceballos or Mohamed Elneny and given the athleticism that the Egyptian offers, it seems Elneny will be the likely option that the manager would go with.
The potential absences of Martinelli and Aubameyang means that we are going to see a front three of Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe and Alexandre Lacazette. It would be great for the North London club to have a fully fit team, but they have to work with what they have.
Arsenal are in desperate need of a win but it won’t be easy given the quality that Chelsea possess in their squad. However, if the Gunners can get their wide men firing on all cylinders, anything is possible and that is what they will be banking on.
Arsenal Predicted Starting XI Against Chelsea(3-4-3):
Bernd Leno, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah
arsenal need to start balogun ahead of nketiah
my predicted result for the match is…. 2-1 Arsenal
Arsenal need to start Ceballos instead of Xhaka