Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Arsenal kick off the new Premier League season when they make a trip across London to face new boys Brentford. It has not been a good lead-up to this match for the Gunners as their pre-season has been a mixed bag.
As for their opponents, they will be fired up since this is the first time, they have reached this level (the top flight) since the 1946/47 season. There are a few injury concerns for Arteta to deal with and that should affect the team selection.
Brentford vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off: 8 PM GMT, 13 August Friday
Season Previews: Arsenal Brentford
Arsenal Team News: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Brentford (WWDLW) Arsenal (DWWLL)
The north Londoners should be starting the game in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. New signing Ben White will surely start as one of the centre-backs with Pablo Mari there to partner him.
As for the full-backs, it is going to be Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney on the right and left respectively.
Since Thomas Partey is missing with an injury, it could be an official debut for new arrival Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has impressed in pre-season. Along with him, it is going to be one of Granit Xhaka or Mohamed Elneny with the Swiss more likely to start.
Though he has only recently returned to training, Bukayo Saka should be starting the game on the right flank. In the middle, it will be Emile Smith-Rowe and rounding up this trio is the mercurial presence of winger Nicolas Pepe.
These three will be crucial in breaking through the lines to combine with the striker. Brentford press and defend well so, it is important that this trio click.
Though he did not score a single goal in pre-season, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be starting the game. After an underwhelming 2020/21, the striker will be keen to make amends and if he starts getting into dangerous positions, goals will come.
There is a lot of work left to do in the transfer window and losing on Friday will add to the Gunners’ woes.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI vs Brentford (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Ben White, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangFollow paulmbanks
Comments
For is good seletion but arsenal need to strenght our squad wit auiour striker like chukwueze or zaha both are better dan tammy abreham and d likes of max right back
start holding & bellerin instead of Mari chambers