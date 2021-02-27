Arsenal FC Predicted Starting XI at Leicester City

Arsenal are back in Premier League action as they travel to Leicester City on Sunday. It is certainly not going to be easy against a team that is overachieving once again and involved in the top four race until the end.
Leicester are one of the few teams left that still stand a chance of perhaps challenging Manchester City at the top of the table. They are a tough team to play against and they will make it difficult for the North Londoners to get anything from this game.
In looking at the team news, here’s what we think the lineup will look like. The Emirates club will continue with their 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. In defence, it is likely that we see two changes. Both Gabriel and Kieran Tierney will be rested for this game.
Cedric will come in as the left back with Hector Bellerin starting on the right. Pablo Mari will come in for Gabriel and will be partnered with either Rob Holding or David Luiz.
It was a big boost to have Thomas Partey back in the team, but it is unlikely that he will start on Sunday. That could mean a return to the duo of Mohamed Elneny and Granit Xhaka in the centre of the pitch. If needed, the Ghanaian can be brought on from the bench.
There will be further changes in the attack so that the players can get some rest. Both Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard will be rested on Sunday. In their place, it will be a return to the team for Nicolas Pepe and Willian. This would also allow Emile Smith-Rowe to play in a more central role.
Despite his midweek heroics, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is likely to be given a rest as well. Arsenal need to rotate their squad to ensure that everyone is fresh. It means a start for Alexandre Lacazette, who will be looking to get back among the goals.
Leicester away is always a tough game, but the Gunners should feel confident that they can get something from it.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Leicester City (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Pablo Mari, Cedric, Mohamed Elneny, Granit Xhaka, Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
I think gabriel martinelli should be involved in this game with that of his speed
In my opinions, lineup is okay but saka, keitia, martinelli should not be left out completely in this game. Arteta should involves young players in this game then he will win for sure. Pl is funny but possible with holistic young players.
Gabbie Martinelli must be involved in that game. Play the game at hand with the players at hand.