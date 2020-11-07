Arsenal will be hosting Aston Villa in the Premier League as they look to make it four wins on the trot. Looking at what players are available, and which ones are not, what kind of team will they be going with?
The Gunners got another win in the Europa League as they beat Norwegian side Molde 4-1 on Thursday. It will be interesting to see how many changes Mikel Arteta makes to his team in this one.
In goal, Bernd Leno will continue his presence as the North London club will be lining up in their usual 4-3-3 formation. The defence can change its shape according to the situation and that flexibility is brought on by the players.
Hector Bellerin will start as the right back and Kieran Tierney will take up his place on the left flank. As for the centre backs, it will be Rob Holding and Gabriel. It will be a changed back line from the one that took to the pitch on Thursday.
The midfield three will also see some major changes being made. Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny who were mightily impressive against Manchester United will return on Sunday.
Partnering them will be the young star Bukayo Saka who will play as the most advanced midfielder.
They will be coming in place of Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock. The combination of Partey and Elneny offers the Emirates club a lot of physicality as well as mobility in the middle of the pitch.
Ahead of them, the attacking trio will be a different one as well. Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will come into the side. They will be replacing Eddie Nketiah and Willian.
Nicolas Pepe will keep his place in the team after another impressive game where he got a goal and an assist. These three will be key in breaking down the Aston Villa defence.
If Arsenal can get the win over Aston Villa, it will put them in a good position as they head into the international break. Arteta will be hoping to see a performance full of passion and desire as well as getting the three points.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Aston Villa (4-3-3):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
