Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Arsenal suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Manchester City but they don’t have much time to regroup as they take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.
The North London club also suffered a string of injuries in the midweek and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for some good news on that front, as they look to finish the season strongly in their quest to get back into the Champions League places.
With nine games to go the Emirates club still have a shot at Champions League but they will have to go on a run. They currently occupy ninth place in the points table and are five points adrift of 5th placed Manchester United.
Brighton have been winless in their last 9 Premier League games and are placed 15th but given the 100-day break due to the pandemic, previous results hardly matter. So, both teams will fancy their chances.
Here is the Predicted Arsenal Lineup vs Brighton
Bernd Leno was quite impressive with his saves against Manchester City and will no doubt keep his place. Mikel Arteta will have to tinker a lot with his defense owning to injury concerns. Pablo Mari suffered a calf injury and will miss the rest of the season while David Luiz is suspended.
Calum Chambers is still nursing a knee injury while Sokratis is ruled out for at least 2 more weeks. Rob Holding is likely to return and might partner Mustafi at the center of defense. Bellerin will keep his place at right-back as usual, while Kieran Tierney should start at left-back after his impressive display against City.
Granit Xhaka suffered a knock in the midweek, so he is definitely out. Ceballos is expected to replace the Swiss midfielder while Matteo Guendouzi will keep his place. Mesut Ozil was kept out of City game and should start on Saturday.
Nicolas Pepe didn’t get any minutes under his belt in midweek but is likely to replace Saka in the starting line-up tomorrow. Aubameyang will keep his place, while Lacazette is expected to replace Eddie Nketiah upfront.
Predicted Line-up: Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, Mustafi, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Matteo Guendouzi, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
