Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Soumare, Jimenez, Hakimi

Arsenal, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. There are now multiple reports that the Premier League could return to action in June, and play matches behind closed doors.
That is of course contingent on containment and mitigation of the coronavirus. Until then we only have transfer talk to do, and before we get started I encourage you to check out our all Arsenal transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal Arsenal XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
We start with Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, who spoke on Instagram Live to Sin Cara about what his future holds.
Heavily linked to Manchester United back in January, (back when the two sides were meeting in a FA Cup tie, the Mexican international refuses to rule anything out about his future. He also adds that he’s happy right now where he’s add.
“If I stay here I’m happy. I don’t have any reason to move,” he said. “but you never close the door to anything. If it is good for me and for the club, if it is good for everyone, we will see what we can do.”
Next we turn to Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare. The 20-year-old is reportedly wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Valencia among others.
Sport claims that Anfield are confident in landing him this summer window, after having seen Soumare reject Newcastle United’s overtures in the winter window.
Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi, currently in the midst of a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund that runs to the conclusion of this current, was asked about all the transfer rumors swirling about him.
Arsenal, along with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Chelsea are among the field trying to prise him away from his parent club in the Spanish capital.
The 21-year-old fullback is understandably flattered by all the interest, and the media attention that accompanies it.
“Who does not like it? I am proud of what I am doing,” Hakimi said to AS.
“In June I will have to make a decision and it will be a great step for my career. In theory, my contract ends in June and from there I have to return to Madrid. I have not yet had contact with Madrid on this matter, but I imagine that soon we will have some conversation to find out what is best for me.”
“I don’t know when my contract ends, that subject is taken by my agent.”
