Arsenal Team News vs Liverpool FC: Sokratis, Smith-Rowe

Arsenal could be welcoming one of their defenders back to the first team for Thursday’s fourth round Carabao Cup game at Liverpool. The North London club lost 3-1 to the Reds in the Premier League on Monday night and they will be hoping that their fortunes will be different this time around.
There is a good chance the squad will be rotated and that could see the return of one defender in particular. That real injury boost is the return of Greek centre-back Sokratis.
As confirmed by Arsenal’s official website, he will be back after having recovered from a calf injury.
For the Liverpool starting XI prediction go here
Though it is not sure if he will be able to start against Liverpool, having another body in defence will make Mikel Arteta happy. (Our Arsenal starting XI prediction can be found here)
Another bit of good news is that youngster Emile Smith-Rowe will return to full training this week. The midfielder suffered an injury to his right shoulder in training just prior to the start of the season. He is a player who can make a difference and honestly should be playing more regularly.
The last time the Gunners were in Anfield, they had no answers for the speed and intensity of the home team. With both teams likely to make changes to their starting elevens from Sunday, ths rematch could make for a more even contest this time around.
Having their Greek defender back in the team will allow Arteta to rest either David Luiz or Rob Holding here. Sokratis is quick and can handle the pace of Liverpool’s attack. His experience will also be crucial in guiding some of the younger players around him.
Arsenal have a major task on their hands to overcome their Premier League rivals. It is not going to easy, but it will be a major morale booster if the London side came away with a win over the champions. We will have to wait until Thursday to see what team Arteta goes with, but Sokratis could have a role to play.
The fourth round of the League Cup presents another intriguing tie that Gunners fans will hope swings their way.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind