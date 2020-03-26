Arsenal Transfer Talk: Smalling, Aubameyang, Soler

Arsenal FC, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Arsenal related rumor mill, starting with Manchester United’s 25 million British pound outcast, Chris Smalling, who impressed while on loan with AS Roma this season. Caught Offside has more at this link. The north London side are reportedly interested, but would United part with him? Quite possibly, but perhaps only on one contingency.
It’s all about if they can secure the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly, a long time transfer target from Napoli. La Gazzetta dello Sport has more. As does the Mirror at this link.
Also, Arsenal have competition from AS Roma, as they could be interested in making his loan deal permanent.
Could United and Arsenal do business with each other again? We’ve certainly seen it on several occasions lately- Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Maybe we see it here again, maybe we don’t.
Maybe it happens again with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang? Probably not, as Real Madrid may now be the favorite to acquire his services. Here’s more via Football.London.
Also, United appear to be prioritizing Jadon Sancho when it comes to forwards right now.
Finally, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is supposedly keen on Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler. Sky Sports has more on the 23-year-old Spanish international at the link. Reportedly, the La Liga club “need to raise more than £36m in player sales before June 30 in order to balance their books.”
They’ll need to sell off players to do so, with Soler being one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind