Arsenal FC Willing to Send William Saliba Out on Loan This Summer

As per a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal would be willing this summer to send William Saliba out on loan once again.
The 20-year-old was signed in the summer of 2019 but has not yet featured in a competitive game for the Gunners. He was sent on loan to Nice for the second half of last season, where the youngster impressed in the French Ligue 1.
The report in Daily Mail claims that the Frenchman will once again be sent out on loan, but this time the young centre back could be plying his trade at a Premier League club. Newcastle United are interested in bringing in Saliba for the temporary basis.
The Gunners consider this to be a step up from the French Ligue 1. The report further states that Nice are interested in taking Saliba back on loan, but the Emirates club feel that his development would be aided by a stint in England.
If the Frenchman is indeed sent out on loan, it would be a bit harsh on him. Whenever he has played, the centre back has shown his undoubted potential. Perhaps his development can be fast-tracked if Mikel Arteta decides to give him a chance at the Emirates.
The first half of 2020/21 was not easy for Saliba as he was left out of both the Premier League and Europa League squads. When he finally left for France on loan, he seemed like a transformed man. A string of good performances followed, and the youngster was regularly helping the French team win games.
The Frenchman showed how good he is on the ball and his defensive acumen has been improving. With David Luiz’s departure, now would be a good time to give the centre back a chance regardless of whether White comes in.
Saliba has the pre-season to look forward to, where he can showcase his skills to Arteta. It is good for a club to have multiple options in all areas of the pitch. Keeping that in mind, the Frenchman could still be a part of Arsenal's plans.
