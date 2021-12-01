Arsenal FC Team News at Man United: Saka, Xhaka, Kolasinac

Other than a disastrous 4-0 loss to Liverpool, Arsenal FC have blanked their last four opponents across all competitions. Winners of four in their last five, and now on the cusp of the top four, the Gunners are nevertheless underdogs when they travel to Manchester United tomorrow night.
The bookies are backing them at the price of +260, the same amount that one would collect for a draw. Meanwhile United are favored to win to the tune of -106. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the latest fitness updates for the North Londoners.
Arsenal FC at Manchester United FYIs
Thu Dec 2, 8:15 GMT, Old Trafford
Team News: Arsenal FC Manchester United
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal FC Manchester United
Premier League Preview Pod: go here
Google Result Probability: Arsenal 26% Draw 26% United 48%
PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 5th, 23pts WLWWW United 8th, 18pts DLLWL
Arsenal Team News
Sead Kolasinac (ankle) and Granit Xhaka (knee) remain out of commission while England winger Bukayo Saka is a strong doubt due to a knock that has gone unspecified.
United caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick will have his imprint on this match, despite his being unable to officially coach here because of international employment red tape.
Will Mikel Arteta be able to adjust his tactics to this uncertain x-factor?
Manchester United 1, Arsenal FC 1
Rangnick factor makes this one a little difficult to predict. We’re going score draw with our prognostication.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind