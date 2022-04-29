Arsenal Team News vs West Ham United: Saka, Tomiyasu, Partey

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal makes the quick trip to East London to face West ham in the Premier League this weekend. The Gunners will hope to maintain their stronghold in fourth place by taking all three points at what has been a happy hunting ground for them historically.
Arsenal is coming into this match off the back of a very successful last week and a half. It started when they won a goal-fest against West London rivals Chelsea 4-2 at Stamford Bridge. It continued with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over old rivals Manchester United at the Emirates. The win over Manchester United effectively eliminated the Red Devils from the top-four race.
West Ham away has been a fixture that the North Londoners have relished in recent seasons. Arsenal has lost just once in their last 13 Premier League away games against the Hammers. The Gunners have their best league away record of all-time against West Ham United.
Besides their tremendous away record against David Moyes side, Arsenal is the most successful May side in Premier League history.
They have won an incredible 50 matches in May and their win percentage for fixtures played in May is an unbelievable 59%.
West Ham vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Sunday, May 1st, 2022 4.30 PM PM Local Time.
Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal West Ham
Team News: Arsenal West Ham
Where is it? London Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? West Ham (LWDLL) Arsenal (LLLWW)
What are the odds? West Ham (+340) Arsenal (-125) Draw (+280)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify Apple Podcasts
Team News
There is nothing new to report from the Gunner’s medical room this week. There was some concern that Bukayo Saka might miss this fixture after having to be substituted off against Manchester United. However, Arsenal expect him to bit fit and ready for the London derby. That must surely be a relief to not only gaffer Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal fans also with a huge North London derby on the horizon.
The return of Japanese right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will further boost Arsenal. The defender returned from the bench against Manchester United and could be in line to start against the Hammers.
Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain unavailable and it is likely to stay that way until the end of the season. Tierney is recovering from surgery after picking up a knee injury in training. Thomas Partey is out with a thigh injury and while there is a little more ambiguity regarding his return date, Arsenal still considered it highly unlikely that he plays again this season.
With just two games until that huge North London derby that will probably decide which side finishes in the top four, Arsenal will be desperate to pick up all three points against West Ham this weekend.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind