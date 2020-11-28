Arsenal FC Team News vs Wolves: Bukayo Saka, Thomas Partey

Arsenal will be at home to Wolves on Sunday as they look to improve their League form and climb up the table. (For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here)
The Gunners have been a totally different side in Europe as they have won four out of four and qualified for the knockout stages of that competition. They will want that form to spill over into the Premier League and finally see a change in fortune.
One of the biggest talking points for the North Londoners last week was the red card to Nicolas Pepe. The winger will be suspended for this game. Another player who could be out is Thomas Partey, who has not played since before the international break.
Additionally, they will still be without the services of Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac who are unavailable due to COVID. The good news, however, is that both Willian and Bukayo Saka are back in contention with the former being assessed ahead of the game.
The Emirates club are in a bit of a rut as far as the Premier League is concerned. To improve their standing in the table, they need to start winning games soon and that won’t be easy given the talented players Wolves have in their ranks.
It will also be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta makes any changes to the team that drew against Leeds United. The younger players have been doing wonders in the Europa League and will be hoping that they get a league fixture chance soon.
For the Gunners to have a chance of winning, it is vital that they get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang more service. This has been one area where they have struggled this season as it has been difficult for them to break sides down.
And with the way that Wolves usually set up, Arsenal have a real challenge on their hands. They have to watch out for the counterattack, but if they can be precise in their passing, it will become much easier to get a win here.
The quest for the North Londoners is to get back to the Champions League and for that to happen, they would have to go on a winning run. Sunday is a good place to start.
