Arsenal FC Team News vs Liverpool: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard

Arsenal will be at home to Liverpool on Saturday as they return after the international break. Let’s take a look at their latest team news ahead of this game. (For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here) The North London club are looking to end the season on a strong note, and defy their very long odds of finishing among the European qualification spots.
As for the team news, the big worry is the fitness of Bukayo Saka. The midfielder had to withdraw from national duty in order to regain his fitness. If he manages to pass fit, it will be a big boost for the team.
Martin Odegaard, who made worldwide headlines with Norway for their protest against Qatar, got slightly injured during the first World Cup qualifier of this international period. There were some worries over his availability, but thankfully, the youngster has recovered and he played the full ninety for his country in the next match.
It is important for the Gunners to put out a strong team on Saturday. Even though Liverpool might be outside the top four, they still are one of the best teams in the league and keeping them quiet will be quite a task for the hosts.
They must look to replicate the manner in which they fought back against West Ham United. That was a performance full of intensity and it showed the character that this team has.
These qualities will be needed when they face the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.
What the hosts have going for them is a midfield that is finally starting to look settled and is now clicking. The form of Martin Odegaard is something that will make them confident of putting solid attacks together. With the Norwegian acting as the link-up between the midfield and attack, it gives others a platform to showcase their skills.
Getting a win over Liverpool is never going to be easy. But if three points were to stay at the Emirates, it will act as the catalyst for one last longshot push to possibly play in Europe next season.
Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping that his players can live up to the challenge. They have the talent to get the win and they’ll be very confident of their chances.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Odegaard debe recibir balones de sus mates…y ahi se vera la elegancia y calidad de este crack…. El Arsenal comprarlo YA del Madrid….porque si vuelve lo van a quemar como jugador en Espana…