Arsenal Team News vs Slavia Prague: Saka, Odegaard, Smith-Rowe

Arsenal will be looking to progress further in the Europa League when they take on Slavia Prague on Thursday. Let’s do an updated check on the latest team news. (For the Arsenal starting XI Prediction go here)
The Gunners failed to make use of the home advantage in the first leg of this tie, and therefore find themselves in a delicate situation now. They cannot afford to make any mistakes here, as that could mean elimination from the tournament.
There are a few players who are expected to miss this crucial game. The long-term injury absentees are defenders David Luiz and Kieran Tierney. Both of them face the possibility of not returning to action this season.
The others who could miss out on Thursday are midfielders Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe and Martin Odegaard. All of them are being assessed to see if they can regain fitness in time for the second leg. Having any or all of them available would obviously be a big boost for the team.
It is quite likely that we will see a game reminiscent of the first leg. The visitors will have more of the ball and the end result will depend on how they use it. There is enough offensive talent to create openings, but the lack of cutting edge was evident last Thursday.
With the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Gabriel Martinelli among the goals against Sheffield, it will instill some confidence among the Arsenal attack. At the same time, the defence needs to be alert when dealing with set-pieces as that is the biggest threat that Slavia possess.
If Arsenal can bury the chances they get, it will make things very difficult for the hosts and that will define the outcome of the second leg. For the Emirates side to return with a semi-final date, it is going to take a committed and clinical performance.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind