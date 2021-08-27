Arsenal Team News vs Manchester City: Bukayo Saka, Gabriel

Arsenal head to the Etihad this weekend looking to get their Premier League campaign on track after notching up a much-needed win over West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup. How many of their players will miss out on this important clash?
In midweek, the Gunners registered their first win of the season at the Hawthorns, putting on a good display, capped off by a hat trick for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. But manager Mikel Arteta will know of the challenge that awaits his team at the Etihad where City are starting to look more like their old selves.
Manchester City vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off time: 12.30PM GMT, 28 August Saturday
Starting XI Prediction: Man City Arsenal
Team News: Man City Arsenal
Form Guide (All Competitions): Manchester City (WWLLW) Arsenal (LLLLW)
There are a few injury concerns for the Gunners with the major one being that of Bukayo Saka. The young star had to be substituted on Wednesday after suffering a knock and he will be assessed ahead of the game. Having him in the team would give Arteta a huge boost.
Center-back Gabriel is getting closer to a return, but it is not known if he will be fit enough in time for this one. Two players who definitely won’t play a part in this match are Eddie Nketiah and Thomas Partey, who remain injured.
After losing to Chelsea last week, the north Londoners will be keen on avoiding another defeat. This will be tough given the embarrassment of the riches that the hosts have in attack. For the visitors to stand a chance of winning, they must keep Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez quiet.
Aubameyang’s return to form is huge as it makes the Gunners that much more dangerous. If the creative players behind the forward can generate a few chances, then the captain should be able to find the back of the net.
The striker has the pace and movement to cause City a lot of problems.
It will take an incredible performance from the Gunners to get anything from this game.
Arsenal do have the talent to get the goals against Manchester City, but they need to be careful in defence. If they can somehow do this, then Arteta will return to London a happy man.Follow paulmbanks
