Arsenal Team News vs Leicester City: Rob Holding, Thomas Partey

Arsenal resume their Premier League campaign when they travel to the King Power on Sunday to take on Leicester City. There was a hugely positive result in the middle of the week for the North London club as they beat Benfica to advance to the next round of the Europa League tournament.
It will have given them a huge boost of confidence going into this game against a top three side. (For the Arsenal starting XI prediction go here)
One of the biggest positives of Thursday night’s win was the return of Thomas Partey to the playing eleven. Though he is back, it remains to be seen if the midfielder will start this game as the club would want to slowly bring him back to full match fitness.
One player who was absent on Thursday was Rob Holding, who suffered a concussion last weekend. The defender is likely to be available for this game, but a final call will be made ahead of the game.
This is surely going to be one of the tougher games that the Emirates club have left in their season. The domestic form of Leicester has been brilliant, as their record is an accurate indicator of their talent and depth this season.
The quality that the hosts have in the form of James Maddison and James Vardy will be a real problem for their defence to deal with.
If Mikel Arteta’s men can even get a point out of this match, it will be considered as a positive result. There is likely to be some squad rotation from the manager given how grueling the midweek game was. This should give some players a chance to show what they are made of.
Arsenal’s league form hasn’t been the best this season, but they still have some time to turn that around. Even if their primary focus happens to be on Europe, they will want to start wining some games in the Premier League. Doing that will be difficult against the Foxes but the Gunners must believe that they can get a win.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind