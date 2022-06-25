Arsenal News and Transfer Talk: Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus, Preseason Tour

It’s the off-season for all club competition, almost all of the international play currently being staged are just meaningless friendlies, so you know what that means? It is indeed the summer silly season, i.e. time to talk some transfer rumors, and other assorted news items. So let’s jump with the latest buzz surrounding the Arsenal.
With the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January and Alexandre Lacazette in the summer, Arsenal have obviously developed a major hole at centre forward. Enter four-time Premier League champion: Gabriel Jesus. The most recent meeting has brought a breakthrough with Manchester City.
The two clubs have agreed a $55.3 million transfer fee (the guaranteed fee is £45m according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano) for the Brazilian international. All that remains to be ironed out, in regards to the 25-year-old, are personal terms on this contract. That’s the last step towards getting this deal over the line, FINALLY!
Staying with the Brazilian forward theme, we now shift to Raphinha, who currently plies his trade with Leeds United. Arsenal are in, but they will face competition for him from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC. More on this from the Daily Mail.
Football.London also has more on Raphinha, as well as some other Arsenal transfer narratives going on right now, over at this link.
And lastly, check it out, in case you missed it
Summer Preseason Exhibition Tour
8 July v FC Nurnberg (Max-Morlock-Stadion, Nuremberg)
16 July v Everton (M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore)
20 July v Orlando City (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)
23 July v Chelsea (Camping World Stadium, Orlando)
30 July v Sevilla (Emirates Stadium)
In the words of Homer Simpson, “Florida?! oh, but that’s America’s wang!”
And Arsenal have not just one, but two stops in the sunshine state.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind