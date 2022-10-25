Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction at PSV Eindhoven

The Gunners are looking to make it five straight in the Europa League when they face PSV Eindhoven in Holland this week. Arsenal will look to bounce back from a surprise draw with Southampton in the EPL. PSV are also looking to return to the winners’ list after a surprise 4-2 loss to Groningen in the Eredivisie.

If PSV loses against Arsenal, it will be the first time that they have suffered consecutive defeats on the continent since 2019. It doesn’t look promising for the Dutch side if you take last week’s performance against the North London club into account. That is because PSV could only muster four shots against Arsenal in their most recent fixture.

The Gunners have scored at least one goal in their last sixteen European away games, resulting in 11 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. Add to that the fact Arsenal have lost just once in their last seven trips to the Netherlands.

Arsenal at PSV FYIs

Kick Off: Thurs, Oct 27, 2022, at 5.45 pm UK at Philips Stadium

Competition: UEL Group A, Matchday 5 of 6

UEL Group Standings: PSV: 2nd, 7pts Arsenal 1st, 12pts

Team News

Arsenal is still suffering from the same three injury concerns as they have been for the last couple of weeks. Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are both long term injury absentees.

Not a lot is known about the return timeframe for Oleksandr Zinchenko, but he is expected back sooner than the aforementioned duo.

Starting XI Prediction

Mikel Arteta has been selecting stronger sides gradually throughout this Europa League campaign. If Granit Xhaka is selected, he will make his 50th career European appearance.

Here is how we see Arsenal lining up against PSV in the Europa League.

GK- Turner

DEF- Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney

MID- Xhaka, Sambi Lokonga, Vieira

ATT- Nelson, Jesus, Nketiah

Stuey’s Two Cents

This fixture will be proof of Arsenal’s mettle. They surprisingly dropped points against Southampton in the EPL. The quick turnaround means they have the opportunity to reassert themselves and ensure confidence levels don’t drop. We think The Gunners will successfully achieve this with a comfortable victory at the Philips Stadion. Arsenal 3-1.

