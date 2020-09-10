Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Fulham FC

Arsenal will kick off their Premier League campaign against Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Saturday. So, given the latest team news surrounding the club, how will they line up?
The Gunners will be full of confidence after starting the season with a major win against Liverpool in the Community Shield. They will want to take that momentum into the Premier League as well and start off on the right note.
(For the Arsenal season preview go here)
In goal, manager Mikel Arteta has a decision to make on who among Bernd Leno and Emiliano Martinez will start the game. Martinez got the nod for the Community Shield, but Leno is more likely to be the first-choice in the Premier League.
Arteta is very likely to persist with the 3-4-3 formation which will see three central defenders. An injury to David Luiz means that Rob Holding will take his place.
Alongside him, it could be a debut for William Saliba and Kieran Tierney is likely to take up the third spot.
The game could have come too soon for new-signing Gabriel, as he just joined training.
Coming to the midfield, Hector Bellerin and Bukayo Saka will play the wing backs. Saka’s versatility makes him a valuable option to have.
In the centre of midfield, the re-signing of Dani Ceballos will help bring some continuity. He was one of the most impressive performers for the Gunners after football’s restart and the Spaniard should take his place alongside Granit Xhaka.
As for the front three, Nicolas Pepe will return to the first team and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will take his place on the left wing as usual.
There could be a surprise with Willian, but it is more likely that Arteta employs his usual front three. Aubameyang, who is likely to sign an extension very soon, will look to continue his goal-scoring form.
The fight to lead the Arsenal attack will be between Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah. The English youngster has been in great form for the U-21 team and this should see him get the nod ahead of the more experienced Frenchman.
It is important to get a win in the first game and Arteta will hope this group of players can get the job done.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup vs Fulham 3-4-3:
Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah
We are expecting arsenal to sign the two big names,we want fight for top four this session .