Arsenal FC Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Arsenal FC will look to respond to their midweek defeat at the hands of Wolves when they take on Aston Villa this Saturday. How might Mikel Arteta change his team up for the trip to Villa Park?
The Gunners played well on Tuesday, but two red cards ended any chances of them getting a result against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Villa has had a great season so far and they have players who indeed pose a threat. It will be a tough game, but three points are necessary for the North Londoners, if they plan on doing something this season.
There are a couple of suspensions (Bernd Leno, David Luiz) that Arteta must deal with due to past red cards. Kieran Tierney remains a doubt for Saturday’s trip after missing out on the last few games. Pablo Mari is still a week away from returning to the team. Another player who might not be fit in time for the Villa game is second-string keeper Mat Ryan.
Due to the doubt over Ryan’s availability, it is very likely we will see Alex Runarsson in goal, with a youth team goalie joining the traveling party. The Gunners will be in their 4-2-3-1 formation and there will be just one change made to the defence.
Hector Bellerin and Cedric will be the full backs as the duo have put in some good shifts recently. In the centre, the suspension of Luiz, will result in Gabriel filling in. The Brazilian has been one of the club’s best performers this season and will be a welcome addition to combat the attacking prowess of Villa.
As for the central midfield slots, it will go to Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. The two complement each other very well and will look to help feed the attackers with incisive passes. If they can get on the ball regularly, especially the Ghanaian, the Gunners will find it easier to create chances.
Ahead of these two, the North Londoners have a trio that work well, with the ability to complement each other. Nicolas Pepe will be on the left flank and he’s been in exceptional form.
Along with him, it will be Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe looking to cause damage to the Villa defence. Leading the attack for Arsenal will be Alexandre Lacazette as he has proven to be the right choice in the last few games. If needed, they can bring on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the bench to boost the attack.
Arteta has already said that Aubameyang will be available in some capacity.
If the front four can combine well, a win will become a certainty for the Gunners.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Aston Villa (4-2-3-1):
Alex Runarsson, Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette
Let the captain start on bench. Thats fantastic, good line up for Arteta and Arsenal.