Predicted Arsenal FC Starting XI vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Arsenal will be confident going into their game against Wolves on Saturday after scoring consecutive Premier League wins. But how will they line up for this tough game?
The Emirates club currently sit in eighth place and are six points behind Wolves and Manchester United, both of whom have 52 points. All these clubs are in the race for European football which makes this game even more significant. For the Arsenal team news for this match go here.
A win will put Arsenal three points behind Wolves and can provide a platform from which they can push for the Champions League. Given the importance of this game, it will be interesting to see how manager Mikel Arteta will line up his men.
With long-term injuries to Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari, the defense almost picks itself for the 3-4-3 that Arteta is likely to stick with. This will see David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis at the center of defense with Emiliano Martinez continuing in goal.
Sead Kolasinac also has a shot at a starting berth but the manager might prefer a more traditional center-back in the form of the Sokratis.
In midfield, Arsenal received a huge boost with the news that Lucas Torreira is back and available for selection. He has been out since March so it’s likely that he will start off the bench.
Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos will continue in the middle and they will be flanked by two speedy wing-backs in the form of Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney.
Upfront, it is highly likely that we see Eddie Nketiah reinstated into the team after another underwhelming display from Alexandre Lacazette.
To his left will be captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who reached the milestone of 50 Premier League goals faster than any other Arsenal striker. He got a brace against Norwich and is now level with Jamie Vardy in the race for the Golden Boot.
Reiss Nelson was efficient during the week, but we should see the return of Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian’s skill will be needed to break down the Wolves defense and create opportunities to score. A game as crucial as this will need the players to be firing on all cylinders and Arteta will be hoping that his team gets the job done.
Arsenal FC Predicted Starting Lineup 3-4-3: Emiliano Martinez, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Pierre-Emerick AubameyangPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind