Four Arsenal FC Players to Watch at Euro 2020

The Euros are almost upon us, and it is time to look at what Arsenal FC are bringing to the table. What is most noticeable this year is how the participation from the Gunners squad is low, when compared to previous editions.
With just four players representing them at the tournament, the North Londoners do not have much to write home about. But let us take a look at the lucky ones who did make it into their national squads.
Bukayo Saka
The youngster was crowned as the best player of last season by the club’s fans, and it is with good reason. Saka has played in multiple positions, excelled in all of them, and shown that he belongs at the highest level.
His versatility is one of the main reasons why he was picked by Gareth Southgate. Though he won’t be starting many games, the youngster can certainly expect to make some contributions from the bench. With a dazzling array of skills, the 19-year-old could have a say on how England get on.
Granit Xhaka
It feels a bit ironic to include the Swiss captain as the midfielder might not be part of the North London club by the time the competition ends. Despite being heavily linked with a move to AS Roma, he remains an Arsenal player for now.
The midfielder has an important role to play as the leader of the Switzerland team. Comprised of some experienced veterans and talented youngsters, there is some excitement around this side. Though the Swiss are in a tough group, they could achieve big things, led by Xhaka.
Kieran Tierney
A player who is guaranteed to be a starter for his country. The left-back plays as a centre back in a three-man back-line, but he has the licence to join Andy Robertson in the attack.
This gives Scotland an extra dimension when they go forward and makes them more secure in defence. Another team that is present in a tough group, it will take a lot for them to qualify for the Round of 16.
Bernd Leno
The keeper is expected to get the least amount of action out of the four. As a backup to Manuel Neuer, Leno will find it difficult to get any game time. But if an opportunity arises for the shot-stopper, he is more than capable of stepping in for the Bayern Munich man.
At least three of those who’ve been selected can shine for their country and make Arsenal proud. No matter who wins, this promises to be an exciting tournament.
