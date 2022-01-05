In what has become a Carabao Cup tradition, Arsenal faces Liverpool this week (if the match is in fact staged, as the Merseyside club has requested postponement). Arsenal and Liverpool have traded penalty shootout victories over one another in the past couple of seasons in this competition. This year they will battle it out over two legs for a place in the final.
The Reds and The Gunners have scored an incredible 28 goals in their last five meetings in the Carabao Cup. A record made even more impressive when you consider the last match between the two finished goalless.
Arsenal had a relatively easy road to the semi-final defeating League One opposition Sunderland 5-1 in the quarter-finals. Liverpool, on the other hand, required penalties after an entertaining 3-3 draw with Leicester.
Despite having won three of their last four semi-finals of this competition, no side has been eliminated from the League Cup at the semi-final stage more than the Gunners.
Arsenal vs Liverpool FYIs:
Kick-off time: 7.45 PM GMT, 6th January 2022
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (WWW*L) Liverpool (DW*LD)
Let’s look at the team news for the Gunners heading into this match.
Arsenal is one side that has been hit really hard by the AFCON. Four players will miss out for most of the month of January, including Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, and disgraced former captain Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
It is unlikely that Aubameyang would have played any part, but the other three would have likely fancied their chances at getting a start here.
The center of defense looks a little light on for the North London club. Gabriel will serve his suspension for his sending off in the league against Manchester City, whilst Callum Chambers remains doubtful because of COVID-19.
Sead Kolasinac is progressing well in his recovery from his ankle injury, but this game comes way too early for him. I expect him to be back at the end of this month.
Both sides are missing big players because of AFCON, so that makes this one a tricky one to predict. I am going to go with a 2-0 victory to Arsenal; they have a little more to play for in this competition.
