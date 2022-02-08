Arsenal Team News at Wolves: Partey, Xhaka, Cedric, Pepe

Arsenal FC travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday for a Premier League fixture that features two teams battling for the top four. While the Premier League title race seems to be settled, the battle for UEFA Champions League qualification will be a spirited one.
There are four teams within four points of the fourth place team, Manchester United. In other words, fours are wild in this high stakes card game right now. The Gunners have a slew of fitness concerns, so let’s dive right in on those.
Arsenal FC at Wolverhampton Wanderers FYIs
Kickoff: Molineux Stadium, 7:45pm, Thurs, Feb 10
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here
Premier League Position: Arsenal 6th, 36 pts Wolves 8th, 34 pts
Premier League Form: Arsenal DLWWW Wolves WWWDW
Premier League Podcast: go here
Odds: Wolves (+245) Arsenal (+118) Draw (+215)
Arsenal Team News
Cedric is an injury doubt while Takehiro Tomiyasu should return soon but may not be ready for this one. So right back is a major concern; ditto for central midfield where both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka will be out due to suspension.
Nicolas Pepe joined up with the squad in Dubai, having come back from Africa Cup of Nations, but Mohamed Elneny is not expected to feature as he just played for Egypt in that competition’s final match.
In other words, Mikel Arteta will have some tough selection decisions to make here.
Prediction: Wolves 1, Arsenal
Everything about this just screams “score draw” to me.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind