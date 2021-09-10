Arsenal Team News vs Norwich City: Thomas Partey, Ben White, Gabriel

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways and they will have a great chance to do so on Saturday as they host Norwich City. Boosted by the return of key players, manager Mikel Arteta will be quietly confident of his team’s chances.
It has been a horrid start to the season for the north Londoners, who are currently at the wrong end of the table. They need to start moving out of the relegation zone quickly or it is going to add a lot of pressure on the players and the boss.
Arsenal vs Norwich City FYIs:
Kick-off time: 3 PM GMT, 11 September Saturday
Form Guide (All Competitions): Arsenal (LLLWL) Norwich City (LLLWL)
There is a lot of good news for the Gunners as they will be getting back the trio of Thomas Partey, Ben White and Gabriel. All three are expected to be part of the starting XI for the weekend’s game. New signing Takehiro Tomiyasu is also available after his work permit got approved,
The north Londoners will be without two central midfielders, Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, as the former is suspended and the latter is injured. Another doubt for this game is defender Sead Kolasinac, but there is some more good news with Eddie Nketiah available for selection.
Arteta should know that his position at the helm of the club is on the brink following recent run of poor results. The team has a relatively easier slate of fixtures coming up and they need to take full advantage of it.
Nothing less than a win against Norwich will do and the players need to be aware of this.
But the visitors cannot be taken lightly as they too have some exciting talent of their own. With some smart attackers brought in during the summer, the Canaries have the ability to cause damage.
Arsenal know that they need to respond with a commanding performance here and should trust their own ability. With the attack they have, the Gunners can easily get the three points and that should be the only objective.
