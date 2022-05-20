Arsenal FC Team News vs Everton: Partey, Tierney, Tomiyasu

After self-sabotaging their top four chances last weekend versus Newcastle United, Arsenal host relegation fodder Everton to close out the season. The Gunners’ fanbase will be keen to see their side finish their campaign on a high note. A victory here would put the tiniest amount of pressure on local rivals Tottenham regarding the top four race.
As I mentioned, Arsenal shot themselves in the foot with a terrible performance against The Magpies last weekend. Former captain Granit Xhaka faced the media after the match and threw his teammates under the bus with these comments:
“It’s difficult to find the right words. From the first minute to the 90th we didn’t deserve to be on the pitch. I can’t explain to you why. We didn’t do what the game plan was, not listening to the coach. What happened was a disaster performance. You don’t deserve to play Champions League or even Europa League. It’s very hard to take it at the moment. I don’t know why we’re not doing what the coach is asking for us.”
Their opponents this week, Everton, had a mixed bag of results this past week. The Blues won’t be bothered too much about that though as they officially avoided relegation because of their 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace midweek. Prior to that, it seemed they lost all hope as they finished the match against Brentford with 9 men, losing 3-2.
Arsenal vs Everton
When is it? Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 4 PM UK Time.
Where is it? Emirates Stadium, London.
Who’s in form? Arsenal (WWWLL) Everton (WWDLW)
What are the odds? Arsenal (-260) Everton (+700) Draw (+400)
Team News
Arsenal has a couple of injury issues as they head into their final fixture. Let’s look at the team news for the Gunners for the last time in the 2021/22 season.
Thomas Partey
The Ghanaian Gunner had the final stages of his season wrecked by a thigh injury. Unfortunately, he won’t be making a miraculous return on the last day of fixtures. Partey will have his eyes fixed on hitting the ground running next season.
Kieran Tierney
Kieran Tierney’s season came crashing down around him on the training park. The Scottish left-back suffered an MCL injury to his knee. After seeing a specialist, they decided it the best course of action would be for him to have surgery. That surgery means he is another who won’t be seen until next season.
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Japanese right back Takehiro Tomiyasu has had 2022 from hell. Several injuries have seen him miss most of this calendar year. His latest setback is a thigh injury. We know not a lot about the severity of this fresh injury. Here is what Mikel Arteta said to the media about the defender’s injury:
“We don’t know, we will have to assess him, but he felt a muscular issue, and we had to replace him, unfortunately.”
