Arsenal FC Team News vs Leeds United: Partey, Elneny

Arsenal will be back in action on Sunday as they travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United. Lets cover the team news heading into this game. For our starting XI prediction go here.
The North London club will want to get back to winning ways after a hugely disappointing defeat to Aston Villa the last time around.
As far as player absences are concerned, the Emirates club will be without three players for this game. Both Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac tested positive for COVID, which rules them out of the weekend clash.
Another crucial absentee is summer signing Thomas Partey, who was injured during the game against Villa. He strained his left thigh and as a result will not be available to play against Leeds. Two other players already out with an injury are Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli.
The Gunners currently sit in 11th place and are four points behind the Champions League spots.
To move up the table they will have to start winning games, but it will not be easy at Elland Road.
Leeds have had an uneven season so far, but they remain a strong team that is coached by a brilliant tactician. Marcelo Bielsa will have some tricks up his sleeve and will look to take advantage of the Gunners’ shaky defence.
It also remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta will rotate his squad, given that a lot of them took part in the international break.
The game time that these players were a part of during the break could determine who makes it to the playing eleven.
Arsenal must look to change the momentum for the better if they are to make it to the Champions League qualification spots. Arteta will want a strong response to the Villa defeat and the Gunners do have the personnel to get the three points here.
