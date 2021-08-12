Arsenal FC Team News vs Brentford: Partey, Aubameyang

The new Premier League season kicks off with Arsenal taking on new boys Brentford in a London derby. There will be one notable absentee for this game and that will affect the plans of manager Mikel Arteta.
After consecutively finishing two seasons in eighth place and with no European football this season, it has put a lot of pressure on the Gunners boss. Given that there are quite a few tough fixtures coming up, it would be important to get off to a good start.
Brentford vs Arsenal FYIs
Kick-off: 8 PM GMT, 13 August Friday
Season Previews: Arsenal Brentford
Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: Go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Brentford (WWDLW) Arsenal (DWWLL)
The big absentee for the Gunners is midfielder Thomas Partey who was injured during a pre-season game against Chelsea. He is expected to be out until the end of the month. The same can be said about both Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel, who are also out with injuries.
Arteta has a choice to make with regard to the striker. The form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a worry, but he is still the captain. Alternatively, the manager could go with Alexandre Lacazette. If he does decide to go with the Gabonese forward, it would be a show of faith.
The absence of Partey is a big blow as he is one of the best players at the club. It might prompt a debut for new signing Albert Sambi Lokonga. A strong midfield is needed if the Gunners are to emerge victorious. That’s because Brentford are excellent at pressing and that will require Arteta’s men to move the ball quicker.
There will be a lot of pressure on Aubameyang to do well and show that he is still the main goal threat for the north Londoners. Getting the forward into good positions will be crucial in finding goals.
Arsenal have a tough assignment for their opening game but a win should lift the mood around the club. They have the attacking talent needed to break down the Bees and it should see them get past their opponents.
Starting out on the right foot is important as it sets the tone for the rest of the season.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind