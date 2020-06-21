Arsenal Complete Deal to Sign Pablo Mari Permanently

Arsenal have reportedly exercised their option to make Pablo Mari a permanent signing, according to reports in Brazilian outlet Coluna Da Flo.
The 26-year-old impressed during his time in Brazil where he was an important member of the Flamengo team. His performances caught the eye of the North London club who signed the defender on loan in January with an option to make the move permanent.
The Spaniard has only featured three times for the Emirates club so far and suffered an injury in the match against Manchester City which is set to keep him out for a significant period of time.
The report in Coluna Da Flo claims that Arsenal have picked up the option in his loan deal to sign him permanently for £14m. This would mean that the center back becomes the first permanent signing to be made in the Mikel Arteta era.
Metro claims that the North London club had already paid a loan fee of £4.5m to bring Mari over from Brazil and then decided in January that they would make it a permanent deal.
It is also being reported that the defender will be one of only a few summer signings, with club chiefs intimating to Arteta that their spending power will drastically be reduced due to the pandemic.
Pablo Mari offers a different option for Arteta as he is a left-footed center back, something the Emirates club doesn’t possess. He has been calm and composed on the ball and his reading of the game has been impeccable, but the injury comes at the worst possible time for the Gunners.
The defender showed his class in the 25 minutes he played against Manchester City before he was replaced by his countryman David Luiz. With Luiz getting sent off, it means that Arteta is short when it comes to the center back area.
The defeat against Brighton showed how fragile the Emirates club's defense is and unless they set that right their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League will vanish sooner than later.
