Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Olympiacos (Europa League)

Arsenal will be back in Europa League action on Thursday as they host Olympiacos in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. The North London club got a massive win at the weekend when they came from behind to beat their local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
That win, along with a 3-1 lead from the first leg of this tie against the Greek opposition, will give them a lot of confidence heading into the midweek clash. Now that we’ve updated you on the latest team news updates, let’s look at who may be in the first team here.
Arteta’s men have a great chance to reach the quarterfinals of the competition as they have three away goals on their side.
If they continue playing like they have in the last couple of games, a win becomes a certainty for the hosts here.
For this game, the Emirates club will continue in their 4-2-3-1 formation with Bernd Leno in goal. There will probably be one change in defence with Hector Bellerin coming in for Cedric.
The Spaniard will play as the right back and will have Kieran Tierney on the left flank.
In the centre of defence, it will once again be the solid pairing of David Luiz and Gabriel. They were stellar against Spurs and will look to reproduce that effort on Thursday. As for the centre of midfield, there aren’t going to be any changes. Both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will start the match.
If they can play well again, Arteta will be sure of getting the win.
Bukayo Saka had to be subbed off during the North London derby with what is said to be a hamstring problem. This gives Nicolas Pepe the chance to start on the right wing, and he will want to continue his impressive form. Martin Odegaard, who has scored in consecutive games, will start as the central attacking midfielder.
Though Emile Smith-Rowe played well on Sunday, it will be Willian who will slot in on the left wing. Up front, it should be a return to the team for Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
He will be eager to make up for having violated team rules and being disciplined at the weekend.
He has players who can create chances for him and if that happens, the Gunners can put this game to rest.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI Against Olympiacos (4-2-3-1):
Bernd Leno, Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Gabriel, Kieran Tierney, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Willian, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
