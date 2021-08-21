Arsenal Announce Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale

Friday was a blockbuster day for Arsenal as they announced the arrival of not just one, but two new players. Both of which had been speculated upon, for quite some time, this summer transfer window, but it’s a different feeling entirely when it’s a done deal.
Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, 22, moves over from Real Madrid on a permanent basis, for 40 million Euro, after having spent part of last season on loan. Also joining the ranks is Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, and his addition puts the club’s summer spending spree over the £100 million mark.
Say what you will about Arsenal’s ambitions, or how they’ve spent their money, but you can’t deny this- they are being aggressive when it comes to improving the squad.
“You’ve seen the numbers and what we did after Christmas when Martin was in the team and we had people like Emile, the team performed at a completely different level,” manager Mikel Arteta said at his weekly news conference today ahead of the Chelsea match.
“He’s someone that we admire and he’s still at the age in his career when the potential he has is still immense.
“He made us better, we needed more options, alternatives, creativity and players that can be morals for this football club. He is still a really young man, but he has huge experience in different clubs already.
“He has a unique talent based on the way we want to play so I’m delighted that the club has made an effort and we have Martin on a permanent deal here.”
As for Ramsdale, he becomes Arsenal’s fifth summer signing behind Odegaard, Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares.
The 23-year-old English international moves over on a £30 million deal. He joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth in 2020 for £18.5 million.
That means the last two teams he’s played for, in back to back seasons, got relegated.
Naturally, social media had some fun with this fact, especially given that Arsenal flirted with the relegation zone for much of the early and mid-season in ’20-’21.
The Sheffield United statement reads:
“The club turned down a number of bids from Arsenal and expressed a desire to keep Ramsdale at Bramall Lane for the long-term. However, discussions earlier this week with the player and his representatives highlighted his desire to further his career away from S2.”
“In addition, Arsenal returned with another improved, head-turning bid. It was felt the best decision was to accept a club record,” the statement added
