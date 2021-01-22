Arsenal Close to Securing Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on Loan

On Thursday, Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta outlined the club’s January transfer strategy. He discussed the grand plan- jettison the deadwood first, before acquiring new players. Of course, he wouldn’t name names in regards to transfer targets.
Arsenal have been said to once again be after Lyon’s Houssem Aouar and Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard this window, and it looks like the latter is moving over on loan. According to both Sky Sports and ESPN, the potential deal is in advanced talks, and the north London club is closing in on securing his signature.
Thus far in the 2020/2021 season, the Norwegian has only played nine matches across all competitions. Last season saw the 22 year old enjoy the finest campaign of his young career while he was on loan for Real Sociedad. The deal was originally for two years, but he played so well during this stint that Madrid decided to bring him back.
In searching for first team football elsewhere, because he’s just not getting it at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, he’s also experienced loan moves at Heerenveen (2017-2018) and Vitesse (2018-2019). Having finally parted ways with Mesut Ozil, ending a situation which had grown incredibly toxic, Arsenal are now in search of a new playmaking midfielder who can spice up their attack.
Odegaard could be that man as both sides are looking to get this transaction wrapped up sooner rather than later. After all the window closes in nine days, and the player reportedly missed training with Los Blancos today in order to get this all sewn up.
Currently tenth in the Premier League, Arsenal will next take on Southampton FC in the FA Cup, on Saturday.
