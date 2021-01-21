Arsenal FC Transfer Talk: Martin Odegaard, Houssem Aouar

As the January transfer window heads into the home stretch, we’re still waiting for the real action to get going. With Arsenal, as well as all the other clubs, there hasn’t been much to talk about. At least we have news with Mesut Ozil finally moving on, something that was long overdue.
But beyond that let’s take a look at a couple other Arsenal related transfer narratives worth exploring.
We start with Martin Odegaard, the Real Madrid midfielder who is hoping to go out on loan this season. Could Arsenal be the right destination for him?
According to Sky Sports, Arsenal have made an approach, and it might be a good fit. Madrid are considering the situation and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is said to be a big fan. The 22-year-old Norwegian spent last year on loan at Real Sociedad, and he’s looking for a situation where he’ll get regular first team football, maybe the north London club is indeed the place?
Elsewhere Houssem Aouar is a name that was heavily linked with the Emirates this past summer, so naturally, his name is coming up again, this winter window.
According to ESPN, Arsenal’s pursuit is made further complicated by the Lyon man’s desire to join either Real Madrid or FC Barcelona.
The 22-year-old French playmaker could be waiting on something that may be tied to the first transfer narrative discussed here. Maybe it’s all interconnected? We’ll just have to see how it all plays out between now and deadline day, but the Gunners need to strengthen their midfield and Aouar has been on their radar for awhile.
Arsenal needs to do something before the window shuts as they are way off the pace of the top four.
