Table topping Arsenal have a squad that is pretty fit right now, and no new fresh injury concerns. They’ll take on a Saints side that is very up and down this season. After three straight losses prior to this week, Southampton went undefeated in their two league matches.

First, they secured a 1-1 draw against a resurgent West ham, before they picked up all three points in a 1-0 victory against Bournemouth.

Arsenal at Southampton FYIs

Kick Off: Oct 23, 2022, at 2 pm UK at St Mary’s Stadium

Google Result Probability: Southampton 17% Draw 22% Arsenal 61%

PL Position, Form Guide: Southampton 14th, 11pts LLLDW

Arsenal 1st, 27pts LWWWW

Team News

Like we said in the open, there is no new injury news for Arsenal, which will be a delight to both fans and club staff alike. Oleksandr Zinchenko remains unavailable after failing to train this week because of his calf injury. Mohamed Elneny is a long-term injury absentee.

He joins Emile Smith Rowe as players who we don’t expect to be back this side of the World Cup.

