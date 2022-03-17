Arsenal Team News, Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

Aston Villa hosts Arsenal this weekend in Premier League action. There is no rest for the wicked as Arsenal plays their fourth league fixture in less than two weeks. A spirited performance at The Emirates Stadium against a rampaging Liverpool side wasn’t enough for Mikel Arteta’s men to take any points away from the fixture. It halted a streak of five straight league victories for the Gunners. They’ll want to bounce right back to winning ways this weekend.
Aston Villa has a good recent home record against Arsenal. They have won their last two home fixtures against The Gunners. Their home record this season has not been great, however. Villa has failed to win consecutive matches at Villa Park all season this season.
Aston Villa vs Arsenal FYIs
When is it? Saturday, 19 March 2022 12.30 PM.
Where is it? Villa Park, Birmingham.
Who’s in form? Aston Villa (LWWWL) Arsenal (WWWWL)
What are the odds? Aston Villa (+200) Aston Villa (+135) Draw (+245)
After Extra Time Podcast: Spotify
Team News
There is not a lot of injury news to report for the Gunners headed into their clash with Aston Villa.
Japanese international and first-choice right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out for this clash. The recurring calf issue that has kept him out for the entire month of March so far is threatening to derail what has otherwise been an outstanding debut season in the English Premier League.
Otherwise, Mikel Arteta has a complete first-team cast of characters to choose from and that will hold the North Londoners in good stead as they try to return to the winner’s list immediately.
Starting XI Prediction
Despite being at fault for both goals conceded versus Liverpool, the current number one Aaron Ramsdale keeps his place between the posts. He is easily the signing of the season in the Premier League, as far as I am concerned.
Ben White and Gabriel will take their place as the central defensive pairing in front of the English gloveman. Just 90 more minutes and these two can look forward to a well-deserved rest. Kieran Tierney and Cedric at left and right-back respectively fall into that camp also as they start at Villa Park too
Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey will line up in midfield, with Norwegian Martin Odegaard lining up ahead of them. Odegaard had been tremendous prior to the loss against Liverpool. Look for him to put in a helluva performance here against Aston Villa.
I pick that the front trio will see some rotation, which may or may not cause controversy. I am going to predict that Bukayo Saka & Gab Martinelli will be rested in place of forgotten man Nicolas Pepe and talented youngster Emile Smith-Rowe. Slaughter me in the comments if you like, that’s just what I see happening. Alexandre Lacazette will start as the number 9.
Stuey Predicts
I am going for the Gunners to get right back to winning ways this weekend. Arsenal has all the tools to make Steven Gerrard’s Villa side suffer. And I think they will do just that. Big win for the Arsenal that consolidates their top-four credentials.
Arsenal 3-1.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind