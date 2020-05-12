Images of Rumored New Arsenal FC Home Kit Leaked Online

Is this the new Arsenal FC home kit for next season? This was “leaked” by the types of sources that are almost always right about these kinds of things, so it’s believable. The design seems to have something in common with the other two kits that were also leaked early this spring- background patters.
We’ve seen it Manchester United, when FC Barcelona accidentally let their cat out of the bag; and with Manchester City, who have a fresh and creative background. Take a look at the Arsenal strip:
Better quality photos of the new Arsenal 20/21 kit. #AFC ?
Via: @Footy_Headlines pic.twitter.com/AJWBn0nkdV
— LacaZte. (@LacaZte) May 9, 2020
The rumoured Arsenal home kit for the 2020/21 season.
What would you rate it out of 10? pic.twitter.com/16nOlJewIX
— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) May 9, 2020
Here’s a link to more on it via Footy Headlines.
In our opinion, it’s to the point and there’s nothing wrong with that. Don’t try and fix something that’s broken, And you certainly donit want to elicit the kind of reaction that this Tottenham Hotspur shirt did.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind