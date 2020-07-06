Jose Mourinho Hits Back at Arsenal Social Media Post Trolling Spurs

Sunday sees Jose Mourinho managing his first north London derby, as he leads his Tottenham Hotspur side when they welcome Arsenal to White Hart Lane. Mourinho is certainly already a huge villain to Arsenal supporters, stemming from his days at Chelsea and his personal rivalry with Arsene Wenger.
Now he’ll raise the Gooner ire again with his comments hitting back at a posting on one of the club’s official social media accounts. After Tottenham got routed at Sheffield United in league player on Friday night, Arsenal’s Facebook page posted a link to highlights of their FA Cup win at Sheffield United a few days prior.
The caption read: “It’s not easy beating Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.”
At his news conference yesterday, ahead of today’s league clash with Everton, Mourinho hit back.
“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others,” Mourinho said.
“You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble. In the end it says more about them, they don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it.
“They are in a very similar situation to us in the table. I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves.”
“I don’t believe it was [Mikel] Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was [Granit] Xhaka or another captain that did it. It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.”
Mourinho is absolutely right, it was almost certainly a social media manager or another club employee with a similar title who made the posting. We can be pretty sure that the manager or the leading leadership figures among the team had nothing to do with it.
And like he said, there is no problem working from home for three months, as that’s what all of us who can do must and should do, but it does get BORING!
You can get why those of us who work online remotely all of the time are looking to find any kind of excitement, anywhere.
