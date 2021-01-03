Arsenal Play with More Freedom, Delighting Mikel Arteta

Arsenal made it three wins in a row as they were able to comfortably get past West Brom on Saturday and Mikel Arteta was delighted to see his players play with more freedom, according to Sky Sports.
The North London club continued their good run of form with what was arguably their best display of the season today. Two goals from Alexandre Lacazette and a goal each from Bukayo Saka and Kieran Tierney were enough to secure the win.
It was the attacking play of the Emirates club that would have made the manager the happiest as they were sharp and clinical in the final third.
Arteta spoke about how the team were unlucky to lose of some of the games that they did but was convinced that they could turn it around. He also said there were some sloppy moments and that there was some room for improvement.
When he was asked about the result, the boss told Sky Sports:
“It’s always tough to win away from home and the way we’ve done it, in a really convincing way in this difficult weather. But I’m really pleased, it’s three in a row in the last week, we talked about the importance of this week for us and to be able to win the three of them is really important.
“The energy and the convincing momentum that you get from everybody that is involved is much more positive. But you need to win football matches and this brings a different moment, energy and, as well, the players took the handbrake off and you can see they are more free to play.”
After a disastrous start to the season, this winning run will give the Gunners some much needed confidence. They are just six points off third place, and they are climbing higher up the table now.
What was most impressive in the West Brom game was the cohesion in attacking play. There was a quickness to the passing and the movement alone was enough to cause the opposition defence all sorts of problems.
Arsenal will be confident going into their FA Cup match against Newcastle United next weekend. Their Premier League form has transformed, and they will look to carry that momentum into the Cup where they are the defending champions. Arteta will be happy with the resilience that has been shown by his players. And now the Gunners will have the confidence to do even better.
